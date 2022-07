AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Nike Peach Jam returns to the CSRA on Sunday, and the Skill Factory 16-U team, the reigning champions from last year’s 15-U team features mostly Augusta-native players.

Locals Elijah Crawford, Thomson’s Lavonta Ivery, Marcellus Brigham and Jahkiaus Jones along with Grovetown’s Derrion Reid load the teams offensive and defensive arsenal.

TSF’s first game is Sunday at 12:30 pm at the Riverview Park in North Augusta.