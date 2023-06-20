The road to the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals begins with local qualifiers, and more than 170 junior golfers registered to compete in Augusta, Georiga’s local qulaifying competition at Champions Retreat Golf Club, home of the first two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament.

Boys and girls ages 7-15 compete across eight divisions to advance to the next round of regional qualifiers. The top three competitiors in the eight divisions will move on to the regional competitions. The final round of competitions will take place the Sunday before the start of the Masters Tournament on the 18th green and the tournament practice area.

Local results, and other tournament results can be found here.