National Signing Day around the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The day begin in South Carolina as Strom Thurmond tight end BJ Williams signed his official National Letter of Intent to play football at Wake Forest University.

The 6’5″ inch, 230 pounder said he’s ready to compete on the field in the ACC next year at Wake Forest. However, Williams is not only ready to accept the challenges provided by his coaches in order to see the field, but also in the classroom. Williams currently holds a 4.3 GPA and the rigorous academic challenge help sway him to become a Demon Deacon.

” I’ve learned that football isn’t everything, so having a good degree and good academics really helps a lot in life. I’m just blessed to be able to go to a school like this to get a high quality education, “said Williams.

In Warren County 4-star running-back Lovasea Carroll committed to the University of Georgia. Carroll is rated as the sixth best running back in the country by 247Sports in the class of 2021. He spent his first two season playing the Screaming Devils before shipping out for Florida, playing his final two seasons at IMG Academy. After spending so much time away Carroll wanted to play closer to home so his family could travel to games.

” It was a very unique process, like going to IMG like experiencing college, traveling and getting on planes and playing big time games. Going to Athens it’s just like another step in the process of me getting to the NFL,” said Carroll.

In Augusta, Lucy C. Laney linebacker Jordan Stringer committed to play football at Troy University in the Sun Belt Conference. Stringer chose the Trojans over Coastal Carolina and Army because of the family environment that he experienced on his visit.

” Coming from Laney you know we a family, so when you go off you want to be with a family ” said Stringer. “So when I committed, I committed to another family, another brotherhood that I’ll be off to for the next four years, ” he added.

Williston-Elko wide-receiver Adrian Chandler is also signing a D-1 football scholarship, but going the HBCU route signing with the Howard Bisons. Chandler was named all-region and all-state as well as wide-receiver of the year in the Blue Devils region.

From Davidson School of Fine Arts Trystin Doggette signed a bowling scholarship to Martin Methodist in Polaski, Tenneesee. Her classmate Catherine Blouin signing her letter to play tennis at Anderson University.