Mokan Elite wins second EYBL Nike Peach Jam Championship

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Mokan Elite (Kansas) return to the top of the Peach throne after defeating Team Why Not (California) in overtime 85-84.

Mokan Elite was lead by tournament MVP N’Faly Dante with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Dante is currently ranked #10 USA Today Sports in the class of 2020.

Team Why Not’s top prospect Jalen Green, forced the game into overtime after an acrobatic lay up, with .03 seconds remaining in regulation. Green finished with 27 points.

Mokan Elite won the tournament in 2016 with current NBA players Trey Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets.