AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Mokan Elite edges out Team Takeover 53-52, in a down to the wire victory to claim their Nike Peach Jam title.

Mokan’s Kayden Fish led his team in scoring with 13 points, Trey Green scored nine and Omaha Biliew added eight to lead the way for MOKAN, which ends the summer circuit with a record of 26-4.