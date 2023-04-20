MIDLAND VALLEY, SC – The Midland Valley softball team is tied with North Augusta for first place in the region, and the two teams will face off on Friday.

For the last several years, North Augusta has dominated the state in softball, including Region 4, but this season the Midland Valley is coming for the crown. On Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs beat North Augusta for the first time since 2006 and they show no signs of slowing down.

Head Coach Michelle Yeater said that winning Region has been their goal from the start, and getting a big win on Tuesday boosted her team’s confidence, but there is still work to be done.

“We need to be ready,” says Coach Yeater, “ready to take care of business and tackle our goal which is to win the region championship. In order to do that we have to beat North Augusta on Friday night.”

The Mustangs and the Yellowjackets will face off at 7:30pm at Riverview Park to determine if the Midland Valley are the region champs or if they will possibly head to a playoff.