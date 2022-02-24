AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – With a chance at meeting in the SCHLS 4A Lower State finals, both Midland Valley and North Augusta’s season come to an end in quarterfinal round.
West Florence 59, North Augusta 58
Midland Valley 52, Wilson 74
by: Colin Cody
Posted:
Updated:
by: Colin Cody
Posted:
Updated:
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – With a chance at meeting in the SCHLS 4A Lower State finals, both Midland Valley and North Augusta’s season come to an end in quarterfinal round.
West Florence 59, North Augusta 58
Midland Valley 52, Wilson 74
Basketball (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)