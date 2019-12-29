McCaffrey races into NFL history in Panthers’ down season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers reacts on the sideline during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Christian McCaffrey has reached his goal of becoming the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

The Carolina Panthers running back joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in that elite club. McCaffrey finished the season with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, which ranks third all-time behind Chris Johnson and Faulk. McCaffrey said that reaching individual goals are nice, but he wants the Panthers to start winning.

Carolina was blown out by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and lost eight straight to end the season.