McCaffrey: I should be No. 1 pick in Fantasy Football drafts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Christian McCaffrey has left no doubt as to who he thinks should be the No. 1 pick in this year’s fantasy football drafts.

He said he would take himself. The normally reserved McCaffrey is keeping his personal goals this season to himself, but it’s a good bet he’ll have a productive season based off his recent history in Carolina.

He became only the third player in NFL history to post at least 1,000 rushing and receiving last season, rushing for 1,387 yards and hauling in 116 catches for 1,005 yards.