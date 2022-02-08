Matt Quinn named new North Augusta head football coach

North Augusta High School has their new head football coach after nearly two months with the position vacant. Matt Quinn, the former head coach at Westwood High School in Blythewood was approved by the Aiken County School Board on Tuesday. Quinn went 15-11 as head coach at Westwood High the last three seasons. He was named Region 4-AAAA Coach of the Year last season.

Quinn takes over for Jim Bob Bryant, who was placed on administrative leave in October and resigned in December. NAHS and the Aiken County School Board have not commented on the reason for Bryant’s suspension or resignation. Assistant coach Craig Gilstrap had been the interim head coach of the Yellow Jackets.