AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — In honor of Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the 2022 Masters Tournament, the menu for the 2023 Masters Club Dinner has been announced.

Appetizers include Cheeseburger Sliders and Firecracker Shrimp, a second course of Tortilla Soup, a main course of Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish, served with a family style side of Macaroni & Cheese, Jalapeño Creamed Corn, Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Seasoned Fries. For dessert, a Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie with “Milk & Cookies” flavored ice cream.

The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.