AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Players and patrons have made their way to Augusta National Golf Club for the 87th Masters Tournament. Gates opened to patrons at 7 a.m. as practice rounds got underway for the year’s first major.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the first to tee of Monday morning, playing the second nine. The Masters will be his first appearance in a tournament since finishing T45 at The Genesis Invitational in February.

Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk to the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“If I’m playing, I play to win,” Woods said before that tournament. “I know that players have played and they are ambassadors of the game and try to grow the game. I can’t have my mind, I can’t wrap my mind around that as a competitor. If I’m playing in the event I’m going to try and beat you. I’m there to get a W, OK? So I don’t understand that making the cut’s a great thing. If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it’s probably sooner rather than later, but wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that’s not in my DNA.”

Woods will speak to media on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club. On Monday, Jason Day, Harrison Crowe, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith are scheduled to address reporters in the Interview Room.

This story will be updated throughout the day.