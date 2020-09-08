Marlins beat Braves 5-4 in 10th inning on Rojas’s 4th hit

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Athletics announced today that the five football games scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium this fall with limited seating capacity will be split into two mini-packs available exclusively to season ticket purchasers. Dividing the season into two mini-packs allows season ticket holders to purchase their regular number of tickets for each game while also ensuring that all season ticket holders will be able to attend multiple home games if the full season is completed.

Pack A includes the home opener against Tennessee (Sept. 26), Texas A&M (Nov. 7) and the home finale against Georgia (Nov. 28). Pack B includes contests against Auburn (Oct. 17) and Missouri (Nov. 21).