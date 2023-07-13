The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball released their schedules for the 2024 season today, which will have the Braves open the year with a six-game road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox before returning home to begin Truist Park’s eighth season with a three-game series against Arizona.



Moving forward with the balanced schedule, which was introduced preceding the 2023 season, Atlanta will play at least one series against each team in Major League Baseball. In addition to playing each National League team, the Braves will play a three-game series against every American League team except Boston, against whom the Braves will play a pair of two-game series. The first set against the Red Sox will take place at Truist Park from May 7-8, then at Fenway Park from June 4-5. Cleveland, the only team yet to visit Truist Park during its seven-season tenure, will play a three-game set at the venue from April 26-28.



The Braves will play 15 of their final 23 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the fourth time in five years. The Braves will begin their final homestand on September 24 with a pair of games against the New York Mets before concluding the regular-season campaign with three games against Kansas City.

You can see the entire schedule here.