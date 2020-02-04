Live Now
Mahomes leads Kansas City to comeback in Super Bowl LIV

Sports
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – On the last game of the NFL’s 100th season, Patrick Mahomes led a comeback for the ages. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns over the final 6 minutes, 13 seconds to lift them to a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl. It was a record-setting night for the Chiefs. They are the first team to overcome three double-digit deficits in the playoffs to win. And they won all three games by double digits. This one was the most dramatic. San Francisco led 20-10 late in the third quarter and the Chiefs were having trouble moving. It all changed when Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard gain to set up a touchdown. Not five minutes later, the Chiefs were pulling away _ and bringing the first title back to KC in 50 years.

