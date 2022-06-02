DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Cameron Young remembers meeting Jack Nicklaus for the first time at the U.S. Open three years ago at Pebble Beach. It was brief. And memorable only for Young. He’s starting to make a name for himself. The rookie had a 67 at the Memorial to tie for the early lead with Luke List, Cameron Smith and K.H. Lee. Will Zalatoris was another shot back among early starters. Young already has five top-three finishes this season. He was just inside No. 500 in the world a year ago. Now he’s at No. 30. The next step is winning.