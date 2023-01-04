WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Eric Parker announced his retirement as head football coach at Burke County High School on Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Burke County Public School System.

Parker retires as one of the most successful coaches in CSRA history, winning 208 games over 26 seasons, beginning at Laney High School and ending with the last 16 seasons at Burke County, including 11 region championships and the 2011 Class-AAA state championship. Burke County advanced to the playoffs during each of his 16 seasons in Waynesboro, and Parker-coached teams made the postseason every season from 2000-2023.

On October 30th, Parker suffered a heart attack during a game at Wayne County High School. He recovered and led the Bears to the second round of the state playoffs.

The school system says the search for a new head coach begins immediately.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.