Zeus Frazier lands K.O. in kickboxing debut

Zeus’ Frazier made his Pro K-1 Kickboxing debut this weekend in Augusta, Georgia. Frazier is headlined the Clash of the Titans event knocking out his opponent Mike Seymour, in a matter of seconds of the first round.

Frazier’s fight was just one of nine fights on the scorecard on Saturday, Jamon Cooke who was in the ring prior to the main event with British fighter Lex Marson. Cooke, the 2018 and 2019 North American kickboxing champion, dominated the entire fight and he credits his performance to his training with Mark Greubel along with his love for his late-father Gregory Cooke who was a Richmond County deputy killed in 2017.