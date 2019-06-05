Yankees draft USC Aiken pitcher Mitch Spence

USC Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. – - University of South Carolina Aiken baseball standout Mitch Spence has been selected in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.



Spence, an all-conference performer, was the 315th pick of the draft.



He led the PBC with nine victories and 104 strikeouts. The first-team all-league and all-tournament team performer also garnered all-academic team honors. Spence was twice tabbed the NCBWA Region Pitcher of the Week.



The Cary, N.C., native registered a complete-game effort in the 2-1 win over Augusta. In the victory, Spence struck out a season-high 16 batters. He also registered 10-strikeout performances in the wins over Young Harris and Columbus State. He accounted for 104 strikeouts and garnered a 3.95 ERA.



Through three years at USC Aiken, Spence posted a 17-10 record with a 3.83 ERA. He had two saves and 243 strikeouts in 202 innings of work.

COURTESY USC AIKEN SPORTS INFORMATION