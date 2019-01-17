Williams reaches 1,000 career points in 93-88 loss to UNC Pembroke AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jags fall to Braves, 93-88

The Augusta University men’s basketball team hosted the UNC Pembroke Braves on Wednesday night and lost a 93-88 Peach Belt Conference game for their first loss in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

TEAM STATS

Augusta (9-4, 5-2 PBC)

FG% 52.5

3PT% 47.4

FT% 89.5

UNC Pembroke (11-2, 6-1 PBC)

FG% 61.8

3PT% 33.3

FT% 71.0

Augusta senior Deane Williams needed 13 points to reach 1,000 career points and with a free throw at the 12:45 mark in the second half he became the 31st Jaguar to achieve the goal and the 11th under current head coach Dip Metress. Williams finished the game with 16 points.

AU freshman Tyree Myers scored his career-high 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the floor, while Jags freshman Miguel Arnold hit four first-half three pointers and ended the night with 18 points – going 6-for-10 from the arc. Senior Tyvez Monroe carded 13 points and junior Rafael Monteiro 10 points for Augusta.

The Jaguars sunk the first two baskets of the game and led slightly for the majority of the first half. Arnold hit four three pointers in the opening 20 minutes of play for Augusta as the Jaguars went into halftime on top 45-43.

UNCP shot the ball well in the first half with a 66.7 field-goal percentage, but the Jags gained the edge on the three-point shot. Augusta used a 10-4 run to get out ahead of the Braves early in the second half, but with 11:00 on the clock the game was even at 64-all.

The game was a battle in the final seconds and UNCP was 88-85 with just under 40 seconds to play. The Braves hit one free throw and the Jags got the ball to Myers at the top of the key on the other end of the floor. The freshman drilled a three pointer for a 89-88 game, but the Braves got the inbound pass on the next possession and drove the floor for a dunk to steal the lead and momentum.

Augusta is back in the Berry this Saturday, Jan. 19 to host North Georgia for a 3:30 p.m. Peach Belt game. AU also hosts Young Harris on 2019 MLK Day Monday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. and meets rival USC Aiken on Wednesday, Jan. 30 for a PBC rivalry showdown in Augusta at 7:30 p.m.

COURTESY AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY SPORTS INFORMATION