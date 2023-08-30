AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday’s Augusta GreenJacket’s game against the Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

The game has been rescheduled as a doubleheader for Thursday.

Game 1 is set to begin at 5:05 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 will begin about 30 minutes after the end of game 1.

Those with tickets for Wednesday’s game can exchange their tickets for ANY remaining GreenJackets game in the 2023 regular season, including Thursday’s doubleheader, Friday’s team autograph session, Saturday’s jersey auction and Dog Days In The Park, or Sunday’s season finale.

