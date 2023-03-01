AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Vaughn Taylor Championship is in its 13th year, and for the first time it will be played at Bartram Trail Golf Club.

Vaughn Taylor has expressed great excitement about the move and noted that Bartram Trail is going to be a much more playable course for the kids.

“In past years kids were struggling to break par,” said Taylor, “so we should see some more excitement and some lower scores.”

Debbie and Jason Page, the new owners of the course, also said they are looking forward to hosting the tournament. They stressed their desire to give back to the kids while also getting talented golfers some much needed exposure.

Tournament dates are June 11-15, 2023.