NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The GreenJackets & SRP Park have made a change to the ballpark operations.

Starting March 7th, SRP Park will be a cashless facility for all events going forward.

The facility will accept ALL major debit cards, credit cards and Digital Payments throughout SRP Park and the Medac, Hotel & Stadium Deck Parking Garages.

Digital payments include Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Although they are going cashless, fans can convert cash inside SRP Park by loading their ticket at one of the designated locations: The SRP Box Office and at the Advanced Ticket Window inside the Hive Pro Shop.

The value loaded on the ticket will be good to spend at any SRP Park concession and merchandise stands throughout the ballpark.

Guests will see signage all over SRP Park and staff members will be available to assist patrons who need additional help getting started.

Cash will be accepted at the box office and third party vendors.

For a complete rundown of the Event and Gameday Need to Knows of SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules