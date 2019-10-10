Scholar Athlete Award: Westside’s Michelle Brickhouse

Westside High School senior Michelle Brickhouse is a very distinguished honor roll student, along with being a member of the STEM club and President of the National Honor Society.

Michelle excels in both science and math, she placed first in the school science fair and finished second place overall on the math team.

While maintaining her academic excellence, Brickhouse is a two-sport letter in volleyball and soccer. Using her friends, family and coaches help her maintain her busy schedule.

“My friends help me, so I like to do study groups so I can focus on that,” said Brickhouse. “I write everything down that I need to do that day, and I have to do it because I don’t like pushing things back,” she added.