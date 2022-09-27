CSRA (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian approaches, CSRA schools are making arrangements to still have time on the gridiron.

Several football games across the area have rescheduled their games.

Georgia Schools

Wednesday, Sept. 28th:

Augusta Prep @ Thomas Jefferson Academy – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29th:

Jefferson County H.S. @ Emanuel County Institute (ECI)- 6:00 P.M.

Thomson H.S. @ Josey H.S. – 7:30 p.m.

Evans H.S. @ Lakeside H.S. – 7:30 p.m.

Cross Creek H.S. @ Harlem H.S. – 7:30 p.m.

Morgan County H.S. @ Academy of Richmond County (ARC) – 7:30 p.m.

Swainsboro H.S. @ Irwin County H.S. – (time unknown)

Aquinas H.S. @ Lincoln County H.S. – Oct. 14th (time unknown)

South Carolina Schools

Wednesday, Sept. 28th:

Ridge Spring Monetta H.S. @ Demark-Olar – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29th: