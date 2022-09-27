CSRA (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian approaches, CSRA schools are making arrangements to still have time on the gridiron.
Several football games across the area have rescheduled their games.
Georgia Schools
Wednesday, Sept. 28th:
- Augusta Prep @ Thomas Jefferson Academy – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29th:
- Jefferson County H.S. @ Emanuel County Institute (ECI)- 6:00 P.M.
- Thomson H.S. @ Josey H.S. – 7:30 p.m.
- Evans H.S. @ Lakeside H.S. – 7:30 p.m.
- Cross Creek H.S. @ Harlem H.S. – 7:30 p.m.
- Morgan County H.S. @ Academy of Richmond County (ARC) – 7:30 p.m.
- Swainsboro H.S. @ Irwin County H.S. – (time unknown)
- Aquinas H.S. @ Lincoln County H.S. – Oct. 14th (time unknown)
South Carolina Schools
Wednesday, Sept. 28th:
- Ridge Spring Monetta H.S. @ Demark-Olar – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29th:
- Silver Bluff H.S. @ Fox Creek H.S. – 7:00 p.m.
- Batesburg-Leesville H.S. @ Strom Thurmond H.S. – 7:00 p.m.
- North Augusta H.S. @ South Aiken H.S. – 7:30 p.m.
- Airport H.S. @ Aiken H.S. – 7:00 p.m.
- McCormick H.S. @ Ware Shoals H.S. – 7:00 p.m.