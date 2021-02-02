Professional cornhole tournament coming to Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s at least one sign that things are at least a little closer to getting back to normal. Later this month, the Columbia County Exhibition Center will be packed with cornhole players who will compete for cash.

“It is something that has generated some unique buz for us,” said Columbia County Community Services Division Director John Luton.

Columbia County commissioners are going into business with American Cornhole, LLC. County leaders agreeed Tuesday during a regularly scheduled meeting to pay the sports league about $4,000 to host the Augusta Major tournament.

Luton said, “We have two soccer national championships coming this spring out to Blanchard Woods so we try to find as much variety as we can and use as many different facilities as we can attract as much tourism as possible.”

COVID-19 is a concern but people should not be too worried since health guidelines will be in place at the tournament, according to Luton.

He said, “As these sorts of events have started to resume, slowly resume, after COVID that people are really anxious to get out and start doing activities again.”

Shelly Blackburn with the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the tournament brought in $50,000 to the county last year. Which is a $25,000 dollar increase from 2019. This year, the bureau expects a 75-to-100-thousand-dollar economic impact due to the increase in turnout at AOC events.

Lutton added, “The tournament is expected about what we’ve had in previous years which is somewhere between 200 to participants so we’re hoping for 100, 150 room nights to be generated by the tournament.”

The cornhole tournament starts on February 19.

Click or tap here to sign up. You can form a team or play in singles.