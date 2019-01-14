Local Sports

Palmetto Pride: Team South Carolina wins Border Bowl VI, 27-18

By:

Posted: Jan 13, 2019 03:24 PM EST

Updated: Jan 13, 2019 08:17 PM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga -

The paddle trophy will stay on the Palmetto State side of the Savannah River for another year.

Team South Carolina powered past Team Georgia 27-18 in Border Bowl VI, the third straight year South Carolina has won the annual all-star showdown at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium.

With more than 40 of the area's best seniors suited up on both sidelines, South Carolina took a 4-2 series lead behind big plays on special teams.

Barnwell's Julius Arnold blocked a pair of punts, the first of which was recovered for a South Carolina touchdown by North Augusta's Caree Collier. Aiken's Austin McKay kicked a pair of field goals, a 39-yard kick for the first points of the game, and a 37-yard kick to seal the win for South Carolina in the fourth quarter.

Arnold was named defensive player of the game, while McKay was named offensive player of the game.

Click here for more coverage from WJBF's Border Bowl partners at the Augusta Chronicle.

 

