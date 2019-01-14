Palmetto Pride: Team South Carolina wins Border Bowl VI, 27-18 Video

Julian Arnold - Defensive Player of the Game Austin McKay - Offensive Player of the Game

The paddle trophy will stay on the Palmetto State side of the Savannah River for another year.

Team South Carolina powered past Team Georgia 27-18 in Border Bowl VI, the third straight year South Carolina has won the annual all-star showdown at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium.

With more than 40 of the area's best seniors suited up on both sidelines, South Carolina took a 4-2 series lead behind big plays on special teams.

Barnwell's Julius Arnold blocked a pair of punts, the first of which was recovered for a South Carolina touchdown by North Augusta's Caree Collier. Aiken's Austin McKay kicked a pair of field goals, a 39-yard kick for the first points of the game, and a 37-yard kick to seal the win for South Carolina in the fourth quarter.

