Pacers knock off Saints in overtime thriller

AIKEN, S.C. -

Kyrie' Chandler hit a driving shot with just over two seconds to play in overtime as the University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team defeated Flagler 60-58.

The Pacers are now 9-6 on the year and 5-4 in league play. The Saints fall to 8-5 on the year and 4-3 against conference foes.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's game-high 26 points and 16 rebounds for her 21st career double-double. Star Toomey also tallied a double-double effort with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Chandler and Grace Crawford accounted for eight points apiece in the victory.

USC Aiken established a school record by allowing a mere three points in the opening frame– the lowest amount allowed in a quarter. The squad held the visitors to a one-for-16 effort from the floor in the stanza (6.3 percent).

The Pacers jumped out to a 10-0 lead behind a balanced attack. Chandler got things going with a three-point shot. Toomey added a pair of free throws before Grace Crawford nailed a jumper. Alex Canady completed the run with a three-ball off a pass from Farrar. USC Aiken extended the margin to 15 when Kanna Suzuki found Toomey for a shot in the lane with 13 seconds to go in the period.

Miller's team maintained a lead throughout the entire second frame and held a 27-22 advantage at the break.

After the Saints knotted the contest at 43-43 heading into the fourth quarter, Miller's team grabbed a 50-46 edge with 5:51 to play on a lay-up by Farrar. Leading 52-48 after a jumper from Toomey with 1:45 to go, the Pacers saw the margin dwindle until the visitors tied the contest with seven seconds to go in regulation at 52-52, forcing an extra period.

A back-and-forth overtime saw the score tied three times through the first 4:03. After a flurry of offensive action with 30 seconds to go, USC Aiken called time-out with 18 seconds left. Miller's team worked the ball to the top of the key where Chandler drove to her left and beat two defenders for the game-winning shot with two seconds to play. The Saints had a last-chance effort, but the shot came up short.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 21-of-63 from the floor (33.3 percent). The squad out-rebounded the visitors 50-43.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Clayton State at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

 

