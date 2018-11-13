Pacers, Jaguars earn spots in NCAA DII Volleyball Tournament USC Aiken Augusta University

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The University of South Carolina Aiken and Augusta University volleyball teams have both earned spots in the NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament. The Pacers and Jaguars will be the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. The tournament begins Thursday in Wingate, North Carolina. Wingate University will serve as host.

Below are the official releases from both USC Aiken and Augusta University.

========

The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Southeast Regional, which was announced Sunday night by the NCAA.



The Pacers (21-4) will take on No. 7 Lincoln Memorial (20-9) Thursday at Wingate University. The match will be played at 2:30 p.m.



USC Aiken won the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title while the Railsplitters reached the South Atlantic Conference Championship before falling to Wingate.



It marks the fifth consecutive season USC Aiken has earned a berth in the NCAA Southeast Regional – and the second time during that span that it has been played at Wingate.



Complete Bracket



Thursday, Nov. 15



No. 1 Wingate (29-1) vs. No. 8 Emmanuel (23-8) - 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Anderson (27-5) vs. No. 5 Lander (22-7) - 5 p.m.

No. 2 USC Aiken (21-4) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Memorial (20-9) - 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Augusta (24-7) vs. No. 6 Georgia College (16-12) - 12 p.m.

COURTESY USCA SPORTS INFORMATION

========



The Augusta University women’s volleyball team will make its second appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament, after earning the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Southeast Region Tournament, which was announced Sunday night via a live selection show from the NCAA selection committee.

Augusta (24-7) will face off against No. 6 seed Georgia College on Thursday Nov. 15 at 12:00 p.m. The Jaguars meet the Bobcats for the fourth time this season. GC claimed the regular-season Peach Belt Conference meetings, but AU avenged the loss by claiming its first ever PBC Tournament title with a 3-1 win over the Bobcats Nov. 11 to receive the league’s automatic bid into the regional tournament.

The No.1 seed Wingate Bulldogs will host the tournament inside Cuddy Arena in Wingate, N.C. for the seventh time in 11 years. The opening round features Augusta, Anderson, Emmanuel, Georgia College, Lander, Lincoln Memorial, USC Aiken, and Wingate.

This is Augusta’s second appearance ever to the regional tournament, the last and first coming in 2014 also in Wingate, N.C. Augusta is 1-1 all time in the NCAA Regional, The Jaguars were seeded fourth in 2014 and advanced to the second round of action with a 3-2 win over Anderson, before falling in four sets to Wingate.

The Jaguars are enjoying their fifth 20-win season in school history and the current win total of 24 is the second most wins ever for the team. Riding a three-match win streak and having seven of their its last nine matches heading into the regionals, Augusta has 15 wins this season where they didn’t drop a set, including victories in the PBC Tournament quarterfinals and semifinals.

Upon hosting the PBC Tournament trophy for the first time in school history, first team All-Conference selection McKenzey Beck was named the Tournament MVP and junior Jessica Hedrick earned All-Tournament honors. Beck posted two triple-doubles in the conference tourney and is tied for the fourth most triple-doubles in all of NCAA Division II. Beck, Hedrick, Jags senior Savanna Gonzales, and sophomore All-PBC player Chloe Allen all have over 200 kills on the season. Junior setter Cheryke Brian-Garmos had the fifth most assists in the PBC (607) and sophomore libero Holland Martin had the third-most digs (553) and the fourth best digs per set (5.12).

2018 NCAA Southeast Regional

Thursday, Nov. 15

12 p.m. - #3 Augusta vs. #6 Georgia College

2:30 p.m. - #2 USC Aiken vs. # 7 Lincoln Memorial

5 p.m. - #4 Anderson vs. #5 Lander

7:30 p.m. - #1 Wingate vs. #8 Emmanuel

Friday, Nov. 16

5 p.m. - Augusta - GC winner vs. USCA - LMU winner

7:30 p.m. - AU - LU winner vs. WU - EC winner

Saturday, Nov. 17

7 p.m. - Region Championship Match

COURTESY AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY SPORTS INFORMATION