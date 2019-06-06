Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers

For the size of the Augusta/Aiken area, the CSRA is home to more than its share of PGA Tour professionals. And they have earned a reputation for being generous when it comes to giving back to the game when they have the time.

That generosity was on display as both Vaughn Taylor and Luke List put on clinics for junior golfers on Tuesday.

List, the newest member of the local pro contingent, moved to the area from California about a year ago. His wife’s family lives in Evans and List grew up in northwest Georgia, so the couple decided to make the move back to the southeast and set up house with their seven month old daughter.

Currently the No. 62 ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings, List stopped by the Augusta University kids golf camp hosted by men’s coach Jack O’Keefe and women’s coach Carolina Hegg.

He put on a short hitting clinic, and then signed autographs for every camper in attendance, some of whom had him sign their entire set of golf clubs. He was happy to fulfill their requests.

“These kids, just their enthusiasm, I was there once and you have to remind yourself of that when you are out there,” said List.

“It is a job, but it is still a game and to see the passion these kids have for golf, the program here, Jack (O”keefe) has done a great job, so to give back its really nice,” he added.

List will now get ready for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, a course he’s never played in the month of June.

At Mount Vintage Golf Club, Evans native Vaughn Taylor put on a putting clinic for junior golfers after the conclusion of the second round of his American Junior Golf Association event, the Vaughn Taylor Championship.

“I remember playing in the AJGA, and it would have been a treat to meet a tour player and get a few tips from him, so I am glad to help out and share a little bit of my putting technique and try and help the kids out,” said Taylor.

“Maybe they will go out tomorrow and make every putt they have, so happy to help out,” he added.

Taylor will take the next two weeks off and then resume his PGA Tour schedule.

The Vaughn Taylor Championship leaderboard can be found here.