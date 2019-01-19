Local coach celebrates milestone win

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - A special night at Donald Cheeks gymnasium on Milledge Road Friday night as Curtis Baptist School girls basketball coach Robert Leslie was honored for his 100th win.

The 100th actually happened Thursday night with a victory over the Crusaders' rival Mead Hall.

"It's a team thing," Leslie said of the accomplishment.

Friday night Crusader players past and present joined school officials, family and friends for a surprise ceremony between the girls and boys games.

Leslie has been involved in local sports in various capacities for years. At Curtis Baptist he served as boys junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant from 2010 - 2014. During that time the Crusader boys won state championships in 2013 and 2014.

Since taking over as head coach of the girls team in 2014 he has led the Lady Crusaders to four straight region championships, two Elite Eight appearances and two Final Fours.

He has also served as the schools Athletics Director since 2014.

"It means a lot," Leslie said after the ceremony. "We preach family and each team from the first team to this one has been family. But this group, the group you have is special. But they did get me tonight. I'm a little speechless and they'll tell you I'm never speechless."

The Lady Crusaders added to the celebration by providing Leslie with win number 101 with a 56-7 victory over Faith Christian.