Kisner Foundation awards pair of scholarships on fundraising night at SRP Park

Next week, Aiken’s Kevin Kisner will tee it up at the U.S. Open. But Thursday night, the three-time PGA Tour winner was on hand to raise money for the charity he and his wife established.

The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation’s mission is to help create a positive environment for children to grow into responsible adults. The foundation helps fund other charities that promote children’s fitness, health, education and participation in sports.

Kisner hosted a meet and greet at SRP Park during the Augusta GreenJackets game, with proceeds from his VIP event going to his foundation’s Tee Up To Read initiative. A custom EZ-GO golf cart was also raffled off.

“We have a big fundraiser in the Fall and to add on to that, we added a new program called Tee Up to Read. It identifies children from zero to five and gives them a book a month for a year,” said Kisner.

“So we are here to raise funds for that, and tonight a ticket for 40 dollars, half of that goes towards that program, and it costs 40 dollars a year to get that done and we are looking forward to doing that,” added Kisner.

The highlight of the night, was the awarding of a pair of scholarships to two Aiken High School seniors. Anslee Wood and Robert Morris were chosen among hundreds of applications. Both went through graduation ceremonies earlier in the day.



“We have endowed two scholarships and we have two recipients to come help me throw out the first pitch, Robert and Anslee. We are looking forward to hosting them tonight,” said Kisner.

Kisner, Wood and Morris all took part in throwing out the first pitch before the game.

You can donate directly to the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation here.

