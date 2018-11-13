Jenkins resigns as Midland Valley football coach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Jenkins coaches Midland Valley vs. Silver Bluff in 2016

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - Andrew Jenkins has resigned as head football coach at Midland Valley High School.

Jenkins led the Mustangs to five wins and 26 losses in three seasons with the Mustangs, including an 0-10 mark in 2018. He came to Graniteville from Seneca where he was offensive coordinator for Seneca High School. He took over for Rick Knight who retired after leading the Mustangs to the state championship game in 2015 and winning 86 games in 16 seasons.

“We certainly appreciate all Coach Jenkins has done for us during his time at Midland Valley High School,” Midland Valley Principal Carl White said in a press release. “As a coach, he always had the best interests of our students at heart and he did a great job. We wish Coach Jenkins nothing but the best.”

White said the community's input would be key during the search for a new head coach.

“We look forward to the participation of our community in the selection of the next leader of our varsity football program at Midland Valley High School,” White said.