Jaguars to create Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame

The Augusta University athletic department announced plans to create the Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame and will induct its inaugural class in February 2020 during Homecoming Week.

>>> Submit A Nomination For the 2020 Inaugural Class Now

The Hall of Fame is being established to honor individuals who have earned outstanding athletic achievement or made a major contribution to the intercollegiate sports programs while at Augusta University. The Hall of Fame is open to former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and major benefactors or supporters.

“We are extremely excited about the inaugural induction of the Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame,” Director of Athletics Clint Bryant said. “The Hall of Fame Committee, under the Leadership of Scott Henson, the Augusta University Associate Vice President for Alumni Affairs, has done an outstanding job. To honor outstanding individuals for their athletic contributions to Jaguar Nation over the years is way over due and we look forward to doing it in a first class manner as we move forward. We encourage participation in the nomination process and welcome all to be a part of the festivities during Homecoming 2020.”

Nominations for the inaugural class are open from June 1, 2019 to August 15, 2019. The announcement of the first class will be November 1, 2019 and the initial Augusta Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet will take place on February 21, 2020 as part of the annual Homecoming celebration. After the inaugural inductions, the AU Athletics Hall of Fame will induct a new class every two years.

The Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee is comprised of the Director of Athletics, the Sports Information Director, Director of Alumni Relations, Senior Women’s Administrator, Athletics Compliance Coordinator, two members of the Hall of Fame (rotating in three-year terms), and three at-large members appointed by the Director of Athletics.

View the nominating criteria below …

Nomination | Student-Athlete

Any Augusta University graduate, living or deceased, who has played at least two seasons in any sport for the Jaguars

A nominee is not eligible for induction until five years has passed since graduation or participation in their program

A nominee must have been an outstanding performer in his/her field of competition

A nominee must have been recognized locally, regionally or nationally

The requirement of graduation may be waived under unusual circumstances by majority vote of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee

Nomination | Coach / Administrator

A nominee must have demonstrated outstanding coaching or administrative achievement at Augusta University for at least five years

A nominee is not eligible for induction until five years has passed since their departure from the university

A nominee must have been recognized locally, regionally, or nationally

Nomination | Community Member / Supporter

A nominee must have substantially enhanced the athletic programs at Augusta University through their involvement or contributions

Nomination | Team of Distinction / Individual of Distinction

At the discretion of the Hall of Fame committee, individuals and teams may be honored by Special Citation (Team of Distinction / Individual of Distinction)

COURTESY AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY SPORTS INFORMATION