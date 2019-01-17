Jags snap nine-game skid with overtime win over Braves

AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Augusta University women’s basketball team hosted the UNC Pembroke Braves on Wednesday night and won 64-59 in Christenberry Fieldhouse to snap a nine game losing streak.

TEAM STATS

Augusta (2-11, 1-6 PBC)

FG% 38.5

3PT% 50.0

FT% 83.3

UNC Pembroke (4-9, 3-4 PBC)

FG% 32.8

3PT% 25.0

FT% 82.4

Jags senior Brianna Middleton posted her fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while senior Kaela Patrick delivered 17 points, four assists, and three boards. Freshman Kiera Howard had nine points with four rebounds.

The victory is the first for AU since Nov. 17 when they beat Paine College on the road.

Patrick hit a three for AU after UNCP took a 5-0 run to start the game. The Jags evened the game at 7-7 and lead 18-10 after the first quarter with Howard scoring a quick eight points for Augusta. The Braves booked 14 points in the second quarter to AU’s 10, as the Jags carried a 28-24 lead into halftime.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, the Jaguars held a five-point advantage over UNCP. Down to the last three minutes of regulation, Augusta led 51-47, but UNCP outscored them 6-2 down the stretch to tie the game at 53-all with 31 seconds to play. The game went into overtime and AU outscored UNCP 10-2 to get the win.

AU was outrebounded 38-37, but outscored the Braves 22-14 off turnovers. The Jags’ bench also shined as they scored 28 to the Braves’ seven.

Augusta is back in the Berry this Saturday, Jan. 19 to host North Georgia for a 1:30 p.m. Peach Belt game. AU also hosts Young Harris on 2019 MLK Day Monday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and meets rival USC Aiken on Wednesday, Jan. 30 for a PBC rivalry showdown in Augusta.