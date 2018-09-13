Hurricane Florence forces changes to area high school football games
AUGUSTA, Ga - Below is a list of area high school football games that have been affected by the expected impact of Hurricane Florence. If you have any updates or additions to the list below, please email Brobertson@wjbf.com
================
Edisto vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt – Postponed
Wade Hampton vs Barnwell – Postponed
Blackville-Hilda vs Denmark-Olar – Postponed
Columbia vs Fox Creek – Monday, 6 pm
ARC vs Midland Valley – Thursday, 7:30 pm
North vs Ridge Spring-Monetta – Postponed
Emerald vs Strom Thurmond – Thursday, 7:30 pm
HKT vs Wagener-Salley – Postponed
South Aiken vs Westwood – Postponed
Edisto vs Williston-Elko – Canceled
Lakeside vs Aiken – Canceled
Westside vs Screven County – Thursday, 7:30
Wardlaw vs Tri-Academy – Wednesday
Augusta Christian vs Ben Lippen - Wednesday
Butler vs Hephzibah – Thursday, 6:30 pm
Westminster Vs Conway Christian - canceled
