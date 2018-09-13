Hurricane Florence forces changes to area high school football games

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga - Below is a list of area high school football games that have been affected by the expected impact of Hurricane Florence. If you have any updates or additions to the list below, please email Brobertson@wjbf.com

Edisto vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt – Postponed

Wade Hampton vs Barnwell – Postponed

Blackville-Hilda vs Denmark-Olar – Postponed

Columbia vs Fox Creek – Monday, 6 pm

ARC vs Midland Valley – Thursday, 7:30 pm

North vs Ridge Spring-Monetta – Postponed

Emerald vs Strom Thurmond – Thursday, 7:30 pm

HKT vs Wagener-Salley – Postponed

South Aiken vs Westwood – Postponed

Edisto vs Williston-Elko – Canceled

Lakeside vs Aiken – Canceled

Westside vs Screven County – Thursday, 7:30

Wardlaw vs Tri-Academy – Wednesday

Augusta Christian vs Ben Lippen - Wednesday

Butler vs Hephzibah – Thursday, 6:30 pm

Westminster Vs Conway Christian - canceled