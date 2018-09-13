Local Sports

Hurricane Florence forces changes to area high school football games

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 10:57 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 10:57 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga - Below is a list of area high school football games that have been affected by the expected impact of Hurricane Florence. If you have any updates or additions to the list below, please email Brobertson@wjbf.com

================

Edisto vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt – Postponed   

Wade Hampton vs Barnwell – Postponed   

Blackville-Hilda vs Denmark-Olar – Postponed    

Columbia vs Fox Creek – Monday, 6 pm

ARC vs Midland Valley – Thursday, 7:30 pm

North vs Ridge Spring-Monetta – Postponed   

Emerald vs Strom Thurmond – Thursday, 7:30 pm

HKT vs Wagener-Salley – Postponed    

South Aiken vs Westwood – Postponed   

Edisto vs Williston-Elko – Canceled  

Lakeside vs Aiken – Canceled

Westside vs Screven County – Thursday, 7:30

Wardlaw vs Tri-Academy – Wednesday

Augusta Christian vs Ben Lippen - Wednesday

Butler vs Hephzibah – Thursday, 6:30 pm

Westminster Vs Conway Christian - canceled

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center