GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Grovetown High School defensive back Marcus Washington, Jr. is entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending his career at the University of Georgia. Washington, Jr. made the announcement Saturday morning on Twitter.

Washington, Jr. played in one game during his freshman season in 2022, recording a tackle in Georgia’s 33-0 win over Samford on September 10. He signed with the Bulldogs as the No. 7 ranked prospect in the state of Georgia, according to ESPN.com.

“My lone season in Athens was a magical one that I will never forget,” Washington, Jr. wrote in the tweet. “However, it is time for me to explore other avenues for me to continue my academic and athletic career.”

At Grovetown, he recorded a team-high 48 tackles during his junior season in 2021, leading the Warriors to the state playoffs for a second-straight year.

His father, Marcus Washington, Sr., was a standout at Burke County High School before playing linebacker at UGA from 2005-2009, helping lead Georgia to an SEC Championship in 2005.

