AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Garden City Magic is a East Coast Basketball League team that’s been playing for 4 years, and recently they had tryouts for their upcoming season.

“We’re here to give guys opportunities, opportunities that they might not be able to find anywhere else and to get to the next level,” said Owner and Player, Michael Couvson.

The Garden City Magic staff wants to take up-and-coming players to the next step in their careers.

“They can take from this team to learn how to be a professional. There’s so many different things that are not taught to some of these guys that they don’t know before they go into that lifestyle and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to groom them, teach them, get them the work ethic, so they can understand the business side of it because it’s more than just playing,” said Couvson.

“We’ve got a couple of guys who went off to play for different professional teams, which that’s the whole goal. To get out here, get seen, and be able to move on and do better things,” said Coach, Trenton Davis.

As players from around the community tried out, the staff gave an idea about what they were looking for.

“You see that right now, chatter, liveliness, the love for the game , because I love this game more than a lot of stuff, but I really love this game so I want guys to have the same passion, and same feel for the game that I have. If they can do that, I’m pretty sure we can put them in the right position to succeed and we’ll have a very successful season,” said General Manager, Terrance Casey.

“Me, I look for toughness, mental toughness, physical toughness, a good basketball IQ and a committed group of guys that’s going to be committed and dedicated to what we’re trying to do here,” said Coach, Trenton Davis.

The Garden City Magic’s next season is right around the corner.

“Our schedule will officially drop December 10th and you’ll be able to find it on our league page, our social media site, and as soon as our schedule drops we expect to see people out there,” said Couvson.

And they’re encouraging the community to come out and support the team.

“They’re very entertained when they come to our games, a lot of our games go down to the wire and I started a theme last year, before you leave a magic game, stay until the last act because you never know what might happen,” said Couvson.

“We have a great crowd, we have a very pleasant crowd. People actually come to enjoy the game, and it’s a family environment,” said Casey.

So if you’re a fan of basketball and are looking to support locals then keep an eye out for the Garden City Magic.

“This is your city, come out and support your city, if you can do that it will be great for us, great for the city, the bigger crowd we have, the more excitement we get, the better we’ll be,” said Davis.