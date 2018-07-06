Forest Hills set to host 39th annual Augusta City Amateur Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Forest Hills Golf Club is set to host the 39th annual Augusta City Amateur from July 20-22.

The 54-hole stroke play event is open to anyone age 16 or older and is split into two divisions, the Open Division and the Senior Division (50+).

"It's one of our flagship events," Forest Hills general manager, Dan Elliott, said. "We host the two collegiate events and then in the summertime we host the amateur. It's been happening since 1979. We want it to continue, and we want it to grow. It's why we're here.

"Summertime in Augusta gets pretty hot. Some people decide to do other sports, so it gives us an opportunity to showcase our golf course and do something during the summertime."

The deadline to register is Friday, July 13. To sign up, call the Forest Hills golf shop at 706-733-0001.

Forest Hills Golf Club Press Release:

Forest Hills annual 2018 Augusta City Amateur is open for registration.



Dates: July 20-22

Entry Fee: $160 entry fee includes one practice round for a cart fee only, tee gift.

Event Format: 54 hole stroke play event



Two divisions are available for participants to register in.

Open division – An eligible participant is anyone 16 years and older and must play from the black tee markers.

Senior division – An eligible participant is anyone 50 years and older and must play the white tee markers.



Handicaps are not needed, the Augusta City Amateur is a flighted event. Players will play two rounds and be designated to a flight based on scores. Prizes will be awarded to the top 33% in each flight based on the low three-day scores. There will be a cut after two rounds, keeping the top 60 players and ties in the Open division, and 36 and ties in the Senior division.



Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 19: Friday pairings will be released

Friday, July 20: Check in begins at 6:30 am. The driving range opens at 6:30am. Tee times begin at 7:30 off of number 1. Participants will be re-paired according to scores for Saturday’s round.

Saturday, July 21: The driving range opens at 6:30am. Tee times will begin at 7:30am off of number 1. A cut will be made at the completion of round two, taking the top 60 and ties in the Open division, and top 36 and ties in the Senior division. Flights will then be made accordingly. Third round tee times will be emailed upon competition of round two.

Sunday, July 22: Tee time will begin at 8:30 off of numbers one and ten. Scores will be posted on the scoreboard in front of the Club House. An awards ceremony will start after the last group finishes.



To sign up, call the Golf Shop at (706) 733-0001. The deadline to register is Friday, July 13th.