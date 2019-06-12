Dunn ready to return Laney football program to the top

As the summer 7-on-7 high school football camp circuit begins, there is perhaps no one who is more ready to get to work than new Laney High School head coach Rashad Dunn.

Dunn is a CSRA native, attending Greenbrier High School before taking a football scholarship at the University of Iowa.

Dunn takes over a Wildcats program that has failed to reach the playoffs the previous two seasons. He replaces Rodney McFadden, who compiled a 20-22 record in four seasons with the Wildcats.

It’s been five years since Laney advanced past the first round of the GHSA playoffs, disappointing for one of the top athletic programs in Class 2A. Dunn knows exactly where he wants the turnaround to start.

“Right now it’s discipline, you know being disciplined and doing everything the right way all the time,” said Dunn. “It’s something a lot of programs preach and not everybody follows it, because it’s hard being disciplined all the time,” he added.

“I think one of the biggest things that we as a team at Laney are facing is making sure we are disciplined on the field and disciplined off the field. And I think that will help us be pretty successful,“ said Dunn.

Prior to taking the head coaching job at Laney, Dunn was an assistant coach in Mississippi, and most recently, an assistant at Denham Springs High School in Louisiana.