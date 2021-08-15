Dominique “Lil Jalapeno” Roundtree partners with Evans Kia

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Dominique ” Lil’ Jalapeno” Roundtree’s name is growing with buzz in many pro boxing circles since making his professional boxing debut in May.

Roundtree is now only less than a week away from his second professional fight at the Columbia Exhibition Center on August 21st, with special guest Roy Jones Jr. in attendance.

Ahead of his second fight he’s added some more support to his ring corner by partnering with Evans Kia, his first sponsor as a professional. Receiving his first sponsor has been something Roundtree has always wanted to accomplish prior to turning pro, to see this day happen is a dream come true.

” It feels amazing it’s definitely a blessing to be partnering with Evans Kia and definitely much needed and appreciated going into my fight August 21st with K-Rucker Production and my coach Mark Grubel at Grubel’s MMA,” said Roundtree. He then added, “it’s just a dream come true man I’ve just been waiting my whole life to get behind the professional side of things, and I’m just ready to get started and I’m here to entertain and excited to be with Evans Kia.”