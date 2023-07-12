BARNWELL, S.C. – The Barnwell 12U softball team is headed to the World Series for the second time in two years. The team went undefeated in district and then won state to advance to the World Series which will take place in Alexandria, Louisiana at the end of July.

The girls are very excited for the trip with player Kennide Williams calling it “a big honor for us to be able to go.” Many of the girls have played together since they were little, but the team was formed this year at the end of their “rec” season. There is so much history on the team and the girls say their teammates are their family with player Emily Vanacore noting how the team will “come together and pick each other up.”

Head Coach Brad Whitehead feels especially lucky to be coaching this team since he has known all of the girls for years. He notes that he feels like he doesn’t just have 1 daughter on the team but 12, and he couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them. “To get to this point every single kid has contributed,” says Coach Whitehead, “if somebody fails somebody is there to pick them up… it’s amazing.”

Going to the World Series is very exciting but it is also expensive for the girls and their families. if you would like to donate, you can Venmo @Brad-Whitehead-9 or contribute via CashApp to $BradWhitehead9. You can also mail checks made out to “Barnwell Baseball Softball Association” and send them to 294 Hunt Club Road in Barnwell, SC 29812

The girls will leave for the World Series on July 27th with games starting on the 29th.