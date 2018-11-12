Augusta wins first ever PBC Volleyball Tournament Championship Augusta University Augusta University

GREENWOOD, S.C. - The Augusta University volleyball team made its first appearance ever in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championship match on Sunday afternoon and won 3-1 over Georgia College to take home the title.

Third-seeded Augusta (24-7) swept Francis Marion in the quarterfinal round and swept host Lander in the semifinal match on Saturday. The Jaguars avenged two regular-season losses to Georgia College with the victory on Sunday afternoon. This is Augusta’s fifth 20-win season in school history and the current win total of 24 is the second most wins ever.

Augusta senior McKenzey Beck was named the tournament MVP and junior Jessica Hedrick was named to the All-Tournament team.

The first set was controlled by the Jags as they won 25-18. After GC responded with its own 25-18 win in the set two, Augusta cruised to a 25-19 win. Sophomore libero Holland Martin was on serve match point and delivered an ace as AU won 25-22 to hoist the championship trophy.

Beck, a first team All-Conference selection, posted her eighth triple-double of the season with 11 kills, 18 assists, and 14 digs for Augusta. Beck is tied for the fourth most triple-doubles in all of NCAA Division II.

Jessica Hedrick delivered a team-best 13 kills and added five total blocks. Senior Blair Bolton turned in seven kills, senior Savanna Gonzales five, and second team All-PBC player Chloe Allen put up 10 kills, 14 digs, three assisted blocks, and two solo blocks. Junior Cheryke Brian-Garmos had 24 assists and 18 digs, while sophomore Holland Martin added 17 digs, and senior Nathalia Gouveia 12 digs.

AU hit .202 as a team and held GC to a .155 hitting percentage, while posting 15 blocks to the Bobcats’ nine. The Jags also racked up 11 aces on the day.

The 2018 NCAA Division II women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. Follow live to see where Augusta will be seeded for the NCAA Southeast Regional.

COURTESY AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY SPORTS INFORMATION