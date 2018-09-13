Augusta National Women's Amateur ticket applications now open

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In April of 2019, Augusta National Golf Club will host a women's amateur tournament for the first time in the club's illustrious history. Below is a press release detailing the schedule of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, as well as where to watch the tournament and apply for tickets.

In less than seven months, golf’s best women amateurs will compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA). Today, it was announced that NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage of the event, which is being supported by five presenting partners: AT&T, Bank of America, IBM, Mercedes-Benz and Rolex. In addition, ticket applications are now available for those interested in attending any of the championship via www.ANWAgolf.com.

“Since the announcement of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, we have remained determined to organize a competition that will provide a meaningful impact on the development of the women’s game,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “While we aim to stage a first-class championship, our motivation goes beyond the scores posted between the ropes. By providing this opportunity and shining a brighter light on this important segment of the sport, we expect role models to emerge who will help inspire a new generation of golfers.”

Gathering the week before the Masters Tournament next April, the international field of 72 players will compete over 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 5. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 6 and will feature the top 30 competitors who made the cut.

NBC Sports will provide pre-event promotion across NBCUniversal’s portfolio and live coverage of the ANWA across its television and digital platforms, including live final-round coverage on NBC at Augusta National from Noon – 3 pm EST. Golf Channel will deliver highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event, including onsite during the first two competitive rounds at Champions Retreat. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 5 from Augusta National and wrap ANWA coverage on Saturday, April 6 and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday, April 7.

Golf fans wishing to attend any of next year’s competition rounds can now request a ticket application via www.ANWAgolf.com, the event’s official website. Tickets will be sold in advance, but only after receipt of an online application. Applications will be accepted through September 30. All applicants will be notified in late October when the selection process is complete.

Based on the qualifications for the ANWA published in April, the following players are currently eligible for invitation:

♦ Kristen Gillman (USA), U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion

♦ Leonie Harm (Germany), Ladies’ British Open Amateur Champion

♦ Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion

♦ Yealimi Noh (USA), U.S. Girls’ Junior Champion and Girls Junior PGA Champion

♦ Emma Spitz (Austria), Girls’ British Open Amateur Champion

The following criteria will fill the next 60 positions in the field, based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the end of the 2018 calendar year:

♦ The top 30 players from the United States of America not otherwise qualified

♦ The next 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified

The field’s remaining spots will be filled by special invitation from the ANWA Championship Committee.

For more information, please visit www.ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels (@ANWAgolf) across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Media inquiries may be directed to Augusta National Golf Club’s Director of Communications, Steve Ethun, who may be reached at 706-667-6705 or spethun@augustanational.com.

About the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was announced on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley during his annual press conference at the Masters Tournament. The event was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams.

The field is limited to 72 of the leading women amateurs in the world, who compete over 54-holes of stroke play. The first 36 holes are contested over two days at Champions Retreat Golf Club. Following the 36-hole cut, the final competitive round features the top 30 players and takes place at Augusta National Golf Club the Saturday prior to the Masters Tournament.

Provided she remains an amateur, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2019 Women’s British Open, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.