Augusta GreenJackets to become part of Diamond Baseball Holdings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets have become part of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The sale of the GreenJackets is still subject to Professional Development League approval.

The GreenJackets will continue to be led by club President Jeff Eiseman, and remain an MLB affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

“This is an exciting day for the GreenJackets,” said Jeff Eiseman, President of the Augusta GreenJackets. “DBH shares the values the GreenJackets have had in this community for over 30 years. The mission remains the same, to continue to be active in our community and grow the fan experience at SRP Park. The franchise’s best days are still ahead of us and the CSRA is vital part of the baseball world.”

“Diamond Baseball Holdings will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach, and creating

incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority,” said Pat Battle and Peter B. Freund. “Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL Clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades.”