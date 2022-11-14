AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta GreenJackets released the game schedule for their 2023 season on Monday.

The schedule includes more than 60 home games at SRP Park in North Augusta, eleven of which will be with fireworks shows.

“SRP Park was buzzing this past season as the CSRA continued to come out and support GreenJackets Baseball in record numbers as we lead all of Single A in attendance and eclipsed our 2019 per game attendance record,” said Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President.

Friday games will be at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday games will be at 6:05 p.m. except for May 28 and Sept. 3 which will both be at 6:05 p.m. GreenJackets will not play on Mondays.

Special game days include:

Education Days – Tuesday, April 25 and Tuesday, May 9 – First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

Super Splash Day – Wednesday, June 14 at 12:05 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration – Tuesday, July 4 at 6:05 p.m.

More special game days are to be announced.

“As we announce game times for the 2023 season the front office staff is busy planning out what promises to be one of our most robust promotions calendars of the year,” said Denlinger.

For more information about the GreenJackets, visit their website. For more information about SRP Park and events, click here.