Local Sports

Area student-athletes sign scholarships during early signing period

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 07:53 PM EST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 10:55 PM EST

Area student-athletes sign scholarships during early signing period

AUGUSTA, Ga - Several local student-athletes signed scholarships as the NCAA early signing period began on Wednesday, November 14.

Below is a list of athletes and the schools and sports they signed for:

Aquinas:

Mason Whatley - Presbyterian College - Golf

Briarwood Academy:

Ashlee Baker - Reinhardt College - Softball

Madison Adams - Gardner Webb University - Softball

Fox Creek:

Colin Trahan - Charleston Southern - Golf

Lakeside:

Will Childers - University of Georgia - Baseball

Kamryn Noble - Coastal Carolina University - Soccer

Kendall Smith - Barton College - Golf

Greenbrier:

Bryce Melear - University of Georgia - Baseball

Justin Stevens - Augusta University - Baseball

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center