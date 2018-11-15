Area student-athletes sign scholarships during early signing period Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga - Several local student-athletes signed scholarships as the NCAA early signing period began on Wednesday, November 14.

Below is a list of athletes and the schools and sports they signed for:

Aquinas:

Mason Whatley - Presbyterian College - Golf

Briarwood Academy:

Ashlee Baker - Reinhardt College - Softball

Madison Adams - Gardner Webb University - Softball

Fox Creek:

Colin Trahan - Charleston Southern - Golf

Lakeside:

Will Childers - University of Georgia - Baseball

Kamryn Noble - Coastal Carolina University - Soccer

Kendall Smith - Barton College - Golf

Greenbrier:

Bryce Melear - University of Georgia - Baseball

Justin Stevens - Augusta University - Baseball