Area student-athletes sign scholarships during early signing period
AUGUSTA, Ga - Several local student-athletes signed scholarships as the NCAA early signing period began on Wednesday, November 14.
Below is a list of athletes and the schools and sports they signed for:
Aquinas:
Mason Whatley - Presbyterian College - Golf
Briarwood Academy:
Ashlee Baker - Reinhardt College - Softball
Madison Adams - Gardner Webb University - Softball
Fox Creek:
Colin Trahan - Charleston Southern - Golf
Lakeside:
Will Childers - University of Georgia - Baseball
Kamryn Noble - Coastal Carolina University - Soccer
Kendall Smith - Barton College - Golf
Greenbrier:
Bryce Melear - University of Georgia - Baseball
Justin Stevens - Augusta University - Baseball
