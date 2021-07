Aquinas High School head coach James Leonard and a handful of his players hosted a one-day kids football camp for local youth in the Augusta, Georgia area. Leonard says they had about 40 kids show up to learn the game and have fun for a few hours before school starts back up in a few weeks. After going through drills and some scrimmages, the kids all were treated to ice cream sandwiches and snacks.

The first official day for high school football teams to begin practice is July 26.