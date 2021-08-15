5-3 victory gives GreenJackets first series sweep of 2021

North Augusta, SC – The Augusta GreenJackets earned their first series sweep of 2021. A 5-3 win on Sunday over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) finished off a great week of baseball at SRP Park.

Augusta has won six straight, while Kannapolis will leave having lost 11 consecutive games.

After the GreenJackets left five men on-base in the first two innings, Kannapolis scored first on a wild pitch in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The GreenJackets offense took advantage of six walks from Kannapolis starting pitcher Drew Dalquist. Stephen Paolini walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at one. Then it was Braulio Vasquez driving in two runs on a base-hit. The Jackets added one more in the inning on a Kannapolis error and after three innings it was 4-1.

Kannapolis kept the pressure on though. A two-run home run from Misael Gonzalez made it a one-run game. It was the second home run of the series for Gonzalez and it was just 4-3 Augusta.

Starting pitcher Chad Bryant Jr. went 4+ innings allowing three runs. Only two were earned.

In the 6th inning, the Jackets added back to their lead. Cal Conley scored on a wild pitch all the way from first base to make it 5-3.

Rolddy Munoz earned the win with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Alec Barger and Lisandro Santos each pitched a scoreless inning.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, August 24th – Sunday, August 29th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)