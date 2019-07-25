44th annual Palmetto Amateur underway at Palmetto Golf Club

Graniteville, S.C. (WJBF) - Midland Valley's head wrestling coach Kevin Emily has already taken their program to new heights in the teams 4 years in existence, Emily not only helped build the program but he's even changing the wrestling history books.

Emily a former Division-I wrestler has a vast knowledge of wrestling that goes beyond the mat, in 2017 he published his first book named "Pathfinder", a collection of short stories that help shine a light on the history of African American wrestlers.